Be on Indy Now

“I Can See Your Voice” singer and Indiana native performs on Indy Now

Indy Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indy Now Staples

INDIANAPOLIS – Do you think you could tell if someone could sing well just by looking at them? Kaylee Johnson Bradley from the hit show “I Can See Your Voice” on FOX stopped by to perform and talk more about her experience on the show.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News