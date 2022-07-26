





INDIANAPOLIS — These sharp dressers from Blue Bell Creameries joined us to talk about the brand’s two new summer flavors: strawberry lemonade and oatmeal cream pie.

July is National Ice Cream Month, so you officially have an excuse to indulge.

Blue Bell Sales Manager Matt Thompson scooped up the oatmeal cream pie for us to try, while Territory Manager Darren Slater made a strawberry lemonade float, which is just the strawberry lemonade ice cream topped with 7-Up or Sprite.

They us all brought us some cool hats, so they’re welcome back any time.





Both flavors are available in stores now.

