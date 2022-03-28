INDIANAPOLIS — In the latest edition of Say It Ain’t Social, we share your answers to this question: If you could eat at only one Indiana restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?
The answers ranged from familiar favorites to a few lesser-known spots you may not have tried.
- 1933 Lounge by St. Elmo, downtown Indy and Fishers
- Another Broken Egg Cafe, two Indy locations and one in Fishers
- Bakersfield on Mass Ave.
- Cafe Patachou, two Indy locations and one in Carmel
- Irish Lion Restaurant & Pub in Bloomington
- Kinsey’s Italian Cafe in McCordsville
- Livery, Indy and Noblesville
- Strange Bird, Indy’s Irvington neighborhood
- Taxman Brewing Co. in Bargersville, Indy and Fortville
