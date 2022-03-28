INDIANAPOLIS — In the latest edition of Say It Ain’t Social, we share your answers to this question: If you could eat at only one Indiana restaurant for the rest of your life, which one would it be?

The answers ranged from familiar favorites to a few lesser-known spots you may not have tried.

1933 Lounge by St. Elmo , downtown Indy and Fishers

, downtown Indy and Fishers Another Broken Egg Cafe , two Indy locations and one in Fishers

, two Indy locations and one in Fishers Bakersfield on Mass Ave.

on Mass Ave. Cafe Patachou , two Indy locations and one in Carmel

, two Indy locations and one in Carmel Irish Lion Restaurant & Pub in Bloomington





Kinsey’s Italian Cafe in McCordsville

in McCordsville Livery , Indy and Noblesville

, Indy and Noblesville Strange Bird , Indy’s Irvington neighborhood

, Indy’s Irvington neighborhood Taxman Brewing Co. in Bargersville, Indy and Fortville

