Indiana Army National Guard performs Star Spangled Banner

INDIANAPOLIS — We were honored to open our Veterans Day show with a special performance by three members of Indiana’s Army National Guard.

Col. Lisa Kopczynski, Staff Sgt. Ronald Walker and retired Staff Sgt. Betty White sang the Star Spangled Banner as a tribute to all military members, past and present.

You may have seen this trio perform before. They’ve been called upon to sing at major events across central Indiana, including the Indy 500.

We are grateful to everyone who has served, not just today but every day.

Happy Veterans Day!