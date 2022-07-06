





SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Indiana’s biggest horse-racing event of the year takes place this weekend at Caesars Horseshoe Indianapolis.

The Indiana Derby is Saturday, July 9 with $1.1 million in purses on the line. The event is free to attend, and the first race starts at noon.

Indy Now Host Ryan Alwardt went out to track to chat with “Racing Rachel” McLaughlin about the event and what to expect. Some of the best horses in the nation come out for this race, she said.







There’s a hat contest, and many of the people who enter make their own elaborate creations. Raffles and giveaways take place all day, including a drawing to meet one of the stars of “Yellowstone.”

“This is our derby,” McLaughlin said. “We get a huge crowd — I look forward to it every year.”

Visit the Horseshoe Indianapolis website for more information about the event.