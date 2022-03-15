The Indiana Diaper Bank is a nonprofit charity that works to assist low-income families to meet the immediate need for diapers and provide a reliable source of basic diaper needs.

The Indiana Diaper Bank said 1 in 3 families in Indiana struggle to afford diapers, which is a cost of $80 a month per child. With no government program to assist in diaper costs, the Indiana Diaper Bank is looking to lend a hand and is asking for your help.

Watch, visit their website, and follow them on social media to help Hoosier babies.