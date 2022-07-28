



Indiana Fashion Week 2021. Photos by Jasmine Norris.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fashion Week isn’t just about the designers.

There are creative professionals of all types working behind the scenes to make the shows happen, including hairstylists, makeup artists, photographers and models.

Jasmine Norris, lead photographer for Indiana Fashion Week, dropped by Indy Now Thursday to demonstrate how she coaches models during shoots, helping them to feel comfortable and relaxed. (Her tips are useful for making sure you look good in photos, too.)







There are two final Indiana Fashion Week events. Friday night is a screening of the movie “Cruella” and a Cruella de Vil-themed fashion show at Newfields. Saturday night is the big finale event, The Runway Shows, at Dallara IndyCar Factory in Speedway.

Visit the Indiana Fashion Week website for more information or to buy tickets. Anyone who buys a ticket will automatically be entered to win an IndyCar experience.





