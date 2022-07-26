

Original designs by Keng Xiong (left) and Peggy Latta (right)

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fashion Week was created for the thousands of Hoosier creatives who want to be part of the fashion industry, Creator and CEO Denisha Ferguson said.

“It was like, you know what, let’s actually build Indiana Fashion Week here to be a platform and resource for them,” she said. “So it’s this week.”

Ferguson dropped by Indy Now Tuesday with Keng Xiong, a fashion designer who’s serving as lead stylist for Indiana Fashion Week 2022, and Peggy Latta, a restyle designer who creates couture-inspired clothing with textiles she finds at estate sales or thrift stores.





Indiana Fashion Week 2021. Photos by Jasmine Norris Photography.

Fashion Week events take place all over Indy through Saturday. The Youth Designer challenge was Monday and Tuesday. There’s a party at Selfie Wrld Indy Wednesday night, a fashion show on Monument Circle Thursday and a film night Friday at Newfields. The big finale event, The Runway Shows, is Saturday from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Dallara IndyCar Factory in Speedway.

Visit the Indiana Fashion Week website for details on each event, guest attire and to get tickets.





Indiana Fashion Week 2021. Photos by Jasmine Norris Photography.