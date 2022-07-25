



INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fashion Week begins today, and couple who creates handmade, sustainable clothing has two shows coming up this week.

Clothing line Stalph by WaZeil & UaZit will be featured in Thursday’s Fashion Travel Downtown Tour show, which takes place on Monument Circle from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, they have a complete collection of eight items featured in The Runway Shows event at Dallara IndyCar Factory in Speedway from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. They’re also dressing two of the attendees for the red carpet event that takes place before the show.







Go here for more information on Indiana Fashion Week and the complete list of events.

WaZeil and UaZit, a married couple who are both artists, make the line by hand using only natural fabrics like cotton, linen and hemp. They also use only natural dyes, many of which they create by foraging for the ingredients. Onion skins, for example, can be used as a natural dye.

Visit stalph.co to learn more about the couple, their clothing line and other products and artwork they make. Follow them on Facebook at @wazuaz or Instagram at @thewazuazshow.



