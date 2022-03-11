INDIANAPOLIS — Jo Ellen Meyers Sharp, also known as The Hoosier Gardener, stopped by Indy Now with some advice on how to pot up a spring container.

She’s offering in-person advice this weekend at the Indiana Flower & Patio Show, which runs Saturday, March 12 through Sunday, March 20 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

The annual show includes flower, gardening and landscape displays for spring inspiration. Local experts offer tips and advice, and you can shop for home-related products and services.

Advance tickets are $13 per person. Use the discount code ‘WXIN’ for $4 off. Tickets are $15 at the door.