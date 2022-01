INDIANAPOLIS -- The Biden-Harris Administration announced Sunday they will now be requiring insurance companies and group health plans to cover at-home FDA-approved COVID-19 tests. At-home tests will be free of charge and available beginning January 15.

"This is all part of our overall strategy to ramp-up access to easy-to-use, at-home tests at no cost,” said US Department of Human and Health Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Since we took office, we have more than tripled the number of sites where people can get COVID-19 tests for free, and we’re also purchasing half a billion at-home, rapid tests to send for free to Americans who need them. By requiring private health plans to cover people’s at-home tests, we are further expanding Americans’ ability to get tests for free when they need them.”