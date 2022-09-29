



INDIANAPOLIS — Drink wine, listen to music and pet dogs this weekend to support Love of Labs Indiana, a nonprofit rescue for labs and lab mixes.

The 11th annual Labapalooza is Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1-5 p.m. at Mallow Run Winery in Bargersville. Watch or participate in dog games like the pie-eating contest, sit and stay contest or tennis ball drop. Shop 40 vendors and grab a bite from one of four food trucks.

Heartstone Crossing, a band originally formed as a high school group in the 1970s, will play classic rock from the 1960s and 70s, along with some 50s music and contemporary songs.





Labapalooza 2019. Photos courtesy of Love of Labs Indiana

Event Coordinator Sarah Fredericksen and Vendor Coordinator Holly Blevins brought two adoptable labs to Indy Now Wednesday. Larry is 4.5 months old and full of energy, so he needs an active home. Brock is 8 years old and would be happy as your couch potato buddy.

Love of Labs Indiana has an immediate need for fosters, and that’s the easiest path to adopting one of their dogss, Fredericksen and Blevins said. The foster provides a home, food and lots of love, while the rescue organization covers expenses like medical bills.

Visit Love of Labs Indiana for more information about the nonprofit, call 317-602-1410 or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.