GREENTOWN, Ind. — Like many of us, Kendra Hannah was forced to make a tough decision during the pandemic. Now she is using her entrepreneurial spirit to grow her own business.

Kendra was forced into making a career change in the middle of the pandemic. Instead of returning to corporate life, she decided to start her own business.

Starting off in the corner of her dining room, Kendra started selling shirts on Facebook through her group Midwest Made. As time went on, she needed a dedicated workspace.

Now Kendra has her own office where she designs, makes and packages all of her shirts, jewelry and accessories with the help of her husband and two boys. She also has an Instagram and website to help sell her products to a wider customer base.

She tells people to go after their dreams, even if the means starting their own business in the corner of their dining room.

People can follow her on Facebook at Midwest Made, Instagram at Midwest_Made_Boutique, or visit her website at www.shopatmidwestmade.com.