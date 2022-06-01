INDIANAPOLIS — Mel McMahon, the Co-Founder of Indiana Owned, joins Jillian and Ryan in the studio to share the best local gifts for your dad this Father’s Day.

The Indiana Owned Father’s Day Gift Guide features:

· Storm Striker Art – Custom Pet Portraits from A Photo

· Father’s Day Cards from a variety of Indiana companies

· Uplift Intimate Apparel – Gift Certificate

· Local Flavors – Snack, Seasoning, Sauces& More!

· Grooming Supplies for Guys

· In Love Indiana Beer Can Pint Glass

· Swag For Dad

· Master’s Hand Gift Set with Original BBQ, Bourbon Pickles, and MVP Mustard Sauce

· The Grill Master Sample Kit

· Indiana Cutting Board

· Butterscotch & Bourbon Soy Candle

· Coffee Pairs Nicely with Silence—Framed Wood Sign

· …and more from Indiana Gifts!

Check out Indiana Owned at IndianaOwned.com/dad for their full list.