Indiana Pacers, Indy Now surprise Christmas Experience nonprofit with truck full of toys

INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve partnered with a nonprofit called The Christmas Experience this holiday season to provide families in need with not just gifts but resources to better their lives.

The Indy-based organization’s goal is to offer a “hand up” rather than a handout.

Thanks to the generosity of the Indiana Pacers, we were able to surprise the organization with a truck full of toys for the hundreds of families they serve.

Boomer and Pacemates joined us for the emotional surprise, which took place live on Indy Now.

The Christmas Experience still needs your help

The response from families in need has been overwhelming this year, and despite generous donations like this, The Christmas Experience is still in need of community support.

The nonprofit provides not only toys and gifts for the holiday season but food, haircuts, access to social and legal services, and so much more.

The goal is to help families in need have a wonderful Christmas, then give them the support and resources they need to better their lives for the future.

The greatest need is for financial donations, and 100% of the money donated goes to Hoosier families in need.