





INDIANAPOLIS — A new exhibit featuring the work of Indiana artist Roy Boswell opens this Friday, June 3 at Vining Gallery on the near east side of downtown.

Boswell is an American impressionist painter who was raised on a family farm in southeastern Indiana. His oil and acrylic paintings often depict Indiana landscapes, from Johnson County farms to Brown County forests. He also paints scenes of his family using photos or sketches from their travels as inspiration.







The ‘Midwestern Life’ opening takes place from 5:30-9 p.m. All ages are welcome, and the event is free.

Vining Gallery, located at 2620 E. 10th St. in Indianapolis, is owned by artist Justin Vining, a regular guest on Indy Now and (fun fact) the first artist we ever featured.