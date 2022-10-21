INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to make a healthy meal for the whole family while also supporting local farmers? Indiana Pork is the solution for you.

Registered dietician Kim Galeaz joined Indy Now on Friday to speak on the local group of over 3,000 pork farmers based in the Hoosier state and the many meals you can create with their products.

From pork loins to a peach pork skillet, Indiana Pork has versatile, healthy and delicious products for your next local meal. Watch the video above for more information.