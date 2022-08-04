





INDIANAPOLIS — The Dairy Bar has existed in some capacity at the Indiana State Fair since 1941, but each year brings new signature menu items.

Brooke Williams, director of communications for the American Dairy Association Indiana, joined us Thursday to talk about what you’ll find at the Dairy Bar this year, including a new milkshake flavor and some unexpected grilled cheese combinations.

Signature items for 2022 include the Mint Cookie Milkshake topped with Girl Scout Thin Mints cookie crumbles and the Quick Quesadilla with cheddar, Monterey jack and Red Gold salsa.





The staples haven’t gone anywhere, of course. A grilled cheese with white bread and American cheese is still the No. 1 seller at the Dairy Bar each year, Williams said, and it still costs $4.50.

The famous cheese sculpture also returns, this year as an IndyCar with driver Josef Newgarden’s face carved in the side.

To learn more about the American Dairy Association Indiana and Hoosier dairy farmers, visit winnersdrinkmilk.com or follow @INDairy on Facebook or Instagram.