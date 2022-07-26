



INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair begins this Friday, and while it’s a must-do for a lot of families, it can also get expensive.

Sarah Harker, content manager for The City Moms, stopped by Tuesday with tips to save money on parking, admission, food — all the things.

Get tickets early — Buy tickets online through this Thursday, July 28 for up to 40% off.

Go on deal days — One of the best is $3 Thursday, where you get $3 admission, $3 parking and $3 deals on certain foods.

Bike to the fair — Park along the Monon and bike in to save yourself parking fees. You’ll also get a $1 discount on each ticket for biking instead of driving.

The City Moms blog has a much longer list of State Fair money-saving hacks. They’re also running a contest for a State Fair prize package worth more than $200.



