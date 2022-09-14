



INDIANAPOLIS — If you love Halloween season and a little creepiness in your life, don’t miss Cocktails and Cadavers Friday evening at the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites.

Cocktails and Cadavers is part of the Quirky Queries series of events that has been on hold two years due to the pandemic. From 6-9 p.m., you’ll learn about Indiana’s extensive history with caskets and funerals, getting up close to objects like cooling tables and embalming tools.

Attendees can play games that revolve around the lighter side of death, test their knowledge of the secret lives of cadavers at our trivia wheel and purchase themed drinks at the cash bar.



Creepy Indiana State Museum Artifacts

“This is our first time back and we really wanted to blow it out of the water,” Stephanie Kazmierzak, public programs manager for the State Museum, said.

She was joined on Wednesday’s show by Meredith McGovern, arts and collections manager for the museum, who brought along a shadowbox piece of artwork from the 1840s to 1860s that was made with locks of hair from a woman’s 12 children, both dead and alive.

The event goes from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $15, and members get 25% off that price. Ticket sales end Friday at noon, so you won’t be able to get tickets at the door. The museum is located in downtown Indy at 650 West Washington Street. Go here for tickets or more information.