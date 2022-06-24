INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Museum is debuting Gallery One, a new exhibit with rare, fascinating and off-the-wall objects.

Can you guess what the items below might be? (Watch the video for the answers.)







Cathy Donnelly, exhibit developer for the museum, visited us Friday to introduce the 5,000-square-foot space, which opens this Saturday, June 25 at 10 a.m.

Gallery One is a collection of thousands of objects and artifacts. It blends characteristics of a natural history exhibit, art gallery and science expo, and it includes interactive elements like music and games.

The space was formerly the “Birth of the Earth” gallery, which had been in place for 20 years and was in need of restoration, Donnelly said.





The museum had donation funds to use from the Allen Whitehill Clowes Foundation, which encouraged staff to try something new.

The Indiana State Museum, located at 650 W. Washington St. in downtown Indy, is open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $16 for adults, $11 for kids ages 3 to 17. Museum members and children younger than 3 get in free.