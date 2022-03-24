INDIANAPOLIS — Time is running out to support Susan G. Komen’s BigWigs campaign in Indiana.

Seven members of the business community are competing for the coveted title of BiggestWig. They only have one day left to raise funds for the fight against breast cancer.

Vote for your favorite by making a donation in their name to Susan G. Komen before 5 p.m. this Friday, March 25. The winner will be announced later that evening at Hotel Tango in Zionsville.

Jayna Cacioppo and Neal Brackett, two of the seven competitors, joined us Thursday to talk about the fundraiser and their personal connections to breast cancer.

Cacioppo lost her aunt to breast cancer and Brackett lost his grandmother to the disease.

The BigWigs campaign is already looking to recruit candidates for next year. If you’re interested, visit the website for more information.