





INDIANAPOLIS — A night of dinner, dancing and bourbon tasting next month hopes to raise $400,000 for Indiana Wish, a nonprofit that grants wishes for children with life-threatening illnesses.

The Portrait of Wishes Gala: Bourbon Bling & Bowties takes place Saturday, Sept. 24 at Marriott North near Keystone at the Crossing in Indy. Tickets are available for purchase here.

J’Lynn Cooper, executive director of Indiana Wish, and Brent Holverson, regional manager of Heaven Hill Distillery, joined us Wednesday to share details about the fundraising event and the bourbons guests will be tasting. Holverson mixed up a couple bourbon cocktails, including an adult cherry coke, for Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to taste.

The gala starts at 6 p.m., but guests are invited to come early to join Indiana Wish on the Bourbon Trail from 5:30-7 p.m. The event also includes dinner, dancing, an outdoor cigar bar, a silent auction and more. Tickets are $175 and sponsorships are still available.

The average cost to grant a wish is $10,000. Visit the Indiana Wish website for stories of wishes that have been granted and to learn about kids who are waiting for a wish.





