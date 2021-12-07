Indianapolis Ballet to begin holiday Nutcracker performances

INDIANAPOLIS — The Nutcracker is back in Indy this year as a live, in-person holiday show.

The Indianapolis Ballet performs this weekend at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre with shows Friday night, Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon. Ticket information is available here.

The following weekend, Dec. 17-19, one-hour abbreviated versions of the show called Nutcracker Sweets take place The Toby at Newfields. Those tickets are available here.

We were joined on the show by Kristin Young Toner, current ballet master and former dancer for Indianapolis ballet, and Yoshiko Kamikusa, a founding company member playing the part of the Snow Queen in this year’s performance.

And, of course, we couldn’t do this segment without breaking out Jillian Deam’s 2003 ballet photo from her own performance of The Nutcracker. ‘

It’s like seeing double, right?