The Indianapolis Civic Theatre is taking on Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical!

Based on the beloved children’s book, the musical tells the story of a highly intelligent little girl with extraordinary abilities who overcomes the odds despite her cruel parents and a mean headmistress named Miss Trunchbull.

From the Civic Theatre’s website:

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Suzanne Fleenor, the show’s director, joined Indy Now, along with two young stars from the show, Lexie Vahrenkamp (Matilda) and Luke Boyce (Nigel).

Matilda The Musical runs from April 29 through May 14. Learn more here.