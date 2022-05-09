INDIANAPOLIS — Get in the May spirit by incorporating some Indy 500 fashion into your wardrobe.

Luisa Macer, manager of community outreach and fan engagement at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, showed us some some race-inspired fashions to rock this race season, from T-shirts to checkered heels to fanny packs.

The City Moms modeled four Indy 500-inspired looks from IMS merchandise partner The Shop Indy, including a fashionista vibe, a business casual look, and laid back and comfortable for the track.













Macer also talked about outfitting your home for the Indy 500.

Porch party season officially kicked off Friday, and if you’re decorating this year for the 500 Spectacle of Homes, go online to register for a chance to win a home visit from an IndyCar driver.

The winner of this year’s 500 Spectacle of Homes gets to ride on the IMS float for the 500 Festival Parade.