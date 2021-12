Do you hear what I hear?

The Indianapolis Symphonic Choir dropped by Indy Now to perform “Joy to the World!”

Artistic director Eric Stark joined the program to discuss the choir and its Festival of Carols, a celebration of holiday music featuring world-renowned soprano Angela Brown and the Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra.

Performances are Dec. 15, 17, 18 and 19, with a special livestream event on Dec. 18. Learn more and find ticket information here.