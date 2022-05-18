



INDIANAPOLIS — We’ve talked about getting in the spirit of May with Indy 500 fashion and home décor, and now it’s time to get festive with our cocktails.

Hard Truth Distilling Co. Mixologist Elsie Derebery dropped by Wednesday to show us how to make two race-inspired cocktails, ‘Carb Day’ and ‘Back Home Again.’

Carb Day is kind of like a coconut paloma, made with Toasted Coconut Rum, 1/4 ounce of agave nectar, Ruby Red grapefruit juice, the juice of half a lemon, and soda water.





Back Home Again is made with fresh basil leaves, 1/4 of a lemon, an ounce of simple syrup, and 2 ounces of Indiana-made Sweet Mash Rye Whiskey.

Hard Truth is Indiana’s largest destination craft distillery, located on 325 acres in Nashville. The distillery is open for tours and tastings, and there’s a full-service restaurant on site.

You can also visit sister restaurant Big Woods in Speedway and the Hard Truth Kiosk Bar at the Bottleworks Garage throughout the month of May for fun Indy 500-themed menu items.