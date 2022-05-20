INDIANAPOLIS — There’s nothing that screams Indy 500 season like a checkered flag. Why not use that for a little style inspiration this May?

Luisa Macer of Indianapolis Motor Speedway returned to the show on Fast Friday with festive black-and-white fashion that is also comfortable for a long day at the track.

This week’s fashions are from Shop Gina Celeste, a local, woman-owned small business.







Macer, the community outreach and fan engagement manager at IMS, also talked about upcoming Indy 500 events.

This is the last weekend to get your house, porch or yard decorated for the 500 Spectacle of Homes before winners are selected. The winning homes will get a visit from an IndyCar driver and will be entered for a chance to ride on the IMS float in the 500 festival parade.

Another thing to look forward to: Month of May concerts are back this year for Carb Day, Legends Day and the Indy 500 Snake Pit. Go the IMS website for tickets and information.