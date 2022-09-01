





INDIANAPOLIS — Indy-based Aahaa Chai makes and sells loose leaf, concentrate and ready-to-drink Chai teas in a variety of unique flavors.

The teas are available for sale on the company’s website; at farmers markets throughout Indiana, including Bloomington, Carmel, downtown Indy, Noblesville and Zionsville; and at local coffee shops through their wholesale distribution.

Founder and Owner Raji Muthukrishnan grew up in a small town in India, where she enjoyed herbal tea made by her mom. When she moved to the United States for graduate school, she was excited to find chai on the menu at coffee shops but not as excited about the taste. She found it to be less flavorful and not as fresh as her mom’s varieties.







Aahaa Chai is made by hand using a blend of high-quality organic tea and natural spices. The tea blends are made in small batches at the company’s production facility on East 65th Street in Indy.

Visit the Aahaa Chai website to browse products and farmers market locations. Muthukrishnan is currently offering a special deal for Indy Now viewers. Use the discount code ‘CHAIONFOX59’ for 20% off your online order.