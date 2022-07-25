





INDIANAPOLIS — What better way to start the week than grillin’ and chillin’ in the Indy Now backyard?

Mitchell Novotny from Ace Hardware and Mark Syoen from Big Green Egg joined us to talk about this well-known grill while they cooked up a feast of steak, bratwurst, meatballs, lamb, Brussels sprouts and even some bacon-wrapped pickled watermelon rinds.

The Big Green Egg, invented in 1974, is a lump charcoal grill made of heavy-duty ceramic. The ceramic material is the key to heat and moisture retention, Syoen said.





Syoen offered tips to take your grilling to the next level, including investing in a high-quality internal temperature meat thermometer to avoid overcooking.

Pick up a Big Green Egg at Ace Hardware in Indianapolis, Westfield or Greenwood. All grilling supplies are 10% off right now, and delivery and assembly are free.