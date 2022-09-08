INDIANAPOLIS — Think you can’t bring the kids to a winery? Actually, you can.

There are a bunch of wineries around Central Indiana that also offer fun activities and events for children. Katy Mann from Indy with Kids joined us Wednesday to share her top give family-friendly picks.

Oliver Winery & Vineyards

This Bloomington winery has beautiful grounds with a pond, Mann said, and they offer picnic packages with food for the whole family. Advance reservations are required for those packages. You can also pack your own picnic for the family to enjoy, although outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Mallow Run Winery

Located 20 minutes south of Indy in Bargersille, this winery is also a family farm with beautiful grounds. They regularly hold outdoor events, including concerts, family-friendly Sundays with music on the patio and the upcoming Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct 8.

Daniel’s Family Vineyard & Winery

Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville hosts events like pumpkin bowling, grape stomping and a family costume party. They have live music regularly and a flatbread pizza Mann’s kids love.

Spencer Farm & Market

This Noblesville berry farm, market and winery also has live music, and they’re stocked up on board games to keep your kids entertained. They offer you-pick raspberries, grapes, mums, pumpkins and more, and you can shop for fresh produce in their market.

Urban Vines Winery & Brewery





Located in Westfield, Urban Vines also has music and events. They have a fire pit, a full menu Wednesday through Saturday and even a playground. If a playground doesn’t say kid-friendly, what does?