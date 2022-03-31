INDIANAPOLIS — Kenneth “Sonny” Hordge is one of 18 visual artists who created the #BlackLivesMatter mural in Indianapolis.

Saturday is your last chance to see their work all in one place at the Central Library’s Meet the Artists XXXIV Exhibit. The exhibit wraps up with a gala reception Saturday night from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Hordge, also known as “Finger Creations” uses oil pastels and his hands to bring his portraits to life. Then he uses resin and broken glass to finish the works of art.

“I try to be different,” he said. “The art world, man it’s a savage life. Only the strong survive in it. I just want to take my time and get to my destination whenever I get there.”

You can see Hordge’s pieces in person Saturday night, as well as talk to him about his art. To see more of his work, find him on Facebook at Sonny Hordge or check out his Instagram profile.