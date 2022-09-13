



INDIANAPOLIS — Well-known Artist Justin Vining has been a regular on Indy Now since day one, when he completed a painting start-to-finish during the live one-hour show.

Today he returned for our one-year anniversary, creating another painting in less than an hour despite distractions like four mascots dancing around the studio next to him.

He created a Brown County scene from memory today, but he can often be found painting in open-air right from the location.

Vining has a gallery at 2660 E. 10th St. in Indianapolis where he highlights the work of fellow artists in addition to his own through exhibits and events.

Coming up next month is the Third Annual Vining Gallery Invitational Group Exhibition, which will feature more than 100 paintings by 40 of the world’s best representational painters. The exbibit opens Friday, Oct. 7.

Visit vininggallery.com to learn more about Vining and keep up with what’s happening at the gallery. Follow him on Instagram at @justinvining.