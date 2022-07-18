INDIANAPOLIS — ArtMix, an Indy nonprofit that brings art to the lives of people with disabilities, is hosting an event this weekend for people of all abilities and ages.

The Arts for All Fest is a chance to celebrate the arts and try different art forms. Attendees can rotate through several creation stations, including music, dance and ceramics.

The indoor/outdoor event is this Saturday, July 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1505 North Delaware Street in downtown Indy. The event is free, but you’re asked to register in advance and donations are invited.

Christy Shaffer, a teaching artist at ArtMix, showed Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt one of the activities for attendees: decorating clay platters. (We found it to be very soothing, particularly to the tune of Careless Whisper.)

In addition to creating art, event-goers get to see artwork created by the nonprofit’s participants, learn more about ArtMix, and connect with community members and resources.

To keep up with ArtMix, formerly known as VSA Indiana, its programs and future events, connect with the nonprofit on Facebook or Instagram at @ArtMixIndy.