



INDIANAPOLIS — The new Back 9 just south of downtown is serving up not only entertainment but chef-made food from burgers and salmon to salads and wings.

Executive Chef Michael Cole joined us Thursday to talk about the menu and what makes it stand out. Many of the items are made from scratch in-house, including the wing sauces, he said. The food is all fresh and cooked to order, and healthier options are available.

The venue prioritizes food and beverage options, Cole said, providing a locally-inspired menu that offers the best of Indy’s food scene.





Back 9 Golf and Entertainment is located on the south side of downtown at 1415 Drover St., close to the intersection of Morris and West streets. The have tee bays and VIP suites that can be rented by the hour. Each bay can accommodate up to eight players, while suites hold up to 16.

Cole said Back 9 is fun for all levels — amateur to pro golfer — and the facility also has a concert venue.

Visit back9golf.com for more information and a calendar of events. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram at @back9indy or call 317-912-0920.



