



INDIANAPOLIS — Indy-based Banzi Balloons + Events made an incredible display for Indy Now’s inaugural show, and they returned with an equally impressive design for our one-year anniversary.

Based on Indy’s northeast side, Banzi creates elaborate and custom balloon displays for parties, holiday events, special occasions, weddings and more.

The company, run by husband-and-wife team Brian and Christina Getz, has grown considerably since we met them a year ago.







At that time, they were operating the business from the main floor of their home in 1,500 square feet, and couldn’t imagine needing more space. Now they’ve hired 12 team members and work out of a 4,000-square-foot rented office and warehouse space, which is already filling up.

To check out Banzi’s elaborate creations, visit banzi.events. Or call them with questions and requests at 317-762-8008.