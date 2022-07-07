





INDIANAPOLIS — Popular Indy band Toy Factory joined us for another amazing performance.

The band of eight has performed together for more than 20 years, playing venues throughout central Indiana. Their music pulls influences from jazz, soul, gospel, R&B, rock, funk, classical and even a little country.

Upcoming shows include:

Friday, July 8: Memories Bar & Grill, 7820 Michigan Road, Indy, 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 14: Dillon Park in Noblesville, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 15: Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 21: Clay Terrace Summer Concert Series in Carmel, 7 p.m.

Visit Toy Factory’s website for more information on the band and the complete show schedule. Toy Factory can also be booked for private events.