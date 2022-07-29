





INDIANAPOLIS — Shannon Gant was looking online for home decor when she came across custom stump tables that piqued her interest.

Her husband, Michael Gant, liked the concept but not the price.

“I said, ‘Wait a minute. We’re not spending that kind of money to buy that. I can do that,'” he said.







That’s how Gant Collective, the couple’s handcrafted wood product business, got started. Michael Gant makes wood pieces from coasters and charcuterie boards to tables and cigar accessories. He also does custom work, so you can request personalized names, dates and logos.

Find Gant Collective pieces at the Binford Farmers Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, on their private Facebook group, on Instagram or at The Treasure Nest in Broad Ripple. Mention Indy Now at the farmers market this weekend and you’ll get 20% off your purchase.