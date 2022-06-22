INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is the perfect time of year for light reading, whether you’re poolside or lounging inside (where it’s air conditioned).

Keshia McEntire, public relations specialist for the Indianapolis Public Library, has these book recommendations for those of you who appreciate a good love story or rom-com:

“The Love Con” by Seressia Glass

“By the Book” by Jasmine Guillory

“The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood

“Get a life, Chloe Brown” by Talia Hibbert

“To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before” by Jenny Han





McEntire also shared details about the Indy Author Fair this fall at Central Library in downtown Indy, where aspiring writers will meet, network and take workshops.

The free event takes place Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.