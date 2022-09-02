INDIANAPOLIS — Samantha Simpson is the only certified Bowspring yoga instructor in the state of Indiana.

Bowspring is a really new form of yoga that focuses on the natural curves and movements of the body and proper postural alignment.







Simpson dropped by Indy Now Thursday to show Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt a few of the moves and explain the benefits of this method for improving posture and agility, reducing pain and increasing energy.

She teaches Bowspring at Epic Climbing and Fitness on Indy’s west side and The Playful Soul in Broad Ripple. She also offers private coaching sessions, both virtual an in-person.

Visit Simpson’s website to learn more about Bowspring or to schedule a session.