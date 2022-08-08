





INDIANAPOLIS — Anjelicia Spencer started making candles at home as part of her own self-care routine to address anxiety and depression she experienced.

Her background in social work told her others might benefit, so she created Worthy by Nature, a company that sells handmade candles labeled with positive affirmations, as well as wax tarts and DIY candle-making kits.

“I’m really passionate about mental health and self-care of our community,” Spencer said. “This is one of my coping skills, so I’ve shared that with the community.”





Spencer also hosts candle-making parties and community events. There are four events coming up at Gallery Pastry Shop where you can make candles over brunch or dinner. Her candles are sold at certain retail hot spots around Central Indiana, including 24K Nail Spa in Broad Ripple.

For a limited time, Spencer is offering a special deal for Indy Now viewers: Use the discount code ‘FOX59’ for 15% off at worthybynature.com. Follow her on Facebook at @worthybynature.