INDIANAPOLIS — Local foodie Jolene Ketzenberger travels around Central Indiana doing restaurant recon to let Indy Now viewers know what’s new.

This week, Ketzenberger, of Culinary Crossroads, filled us in on two Indy favorites that are moving, and two new spots on Main Street in Carmel, plus where to find holiday pop-up bars.

West side Chinese restaurant Lucky Lou, popular for its dim sum, is getting a new location and a new name. They’re moving to 6020 E. 82nd St. in Castleton and changing the name to Benyue.

The restaurant is currently location at 3623 Commercial Drive, just off Lafayette Road between 34th and 38th streets.

In Nora, longtime local favorite Bagel Fair is moving in 2023 — but only a few doors down to a larger space. Beloved for the New York bagels, the business opened in 1975 and is in the second generation of family ownership. The bagel recipe has been in the family for more than 100 years.

Bagel Fair is in the Nora Plaza Shopping Center, across the street from Target on 86th Street.

On Main Street in Carmel, a gourmet food and wine boutique called Regalique will be opening soon. The independent, family-owned business at 110 W. Main Street, Suite 120 will carry specialty food, fine cheeses, gourmet sweets and wines from around the world.

Also on Main Street in Carmel — in the same building, in fact — a mochi donut shop called Bober Tea & Mochi Dough just had its grand opening. That shop occupies Suite 106.

And finally, don’t miss all the holiday pop-up bars around town, including Miracle on South Street at The Alexander hotel, 333 S. Delaware St. in downtown Indy.

Other Indy pop-ups to check out:

Salute to Santa , Hotel Tango, 702 Virginia Ave.

, Hotel Tango, 702 Virginia Ave. Sippin’ Santa , Almost Famous, 721 Massachusetts Ave.

, Almost Famous, 721 Massachusetts Ave. Tinseltown, Nevermore at Union Station, 302 South Meridian St.

For the latest food news, suggestions and ideas on where to dine, follow Ketzenberger on Facebook or Instagram at @Jolene.Ketzenberger. Learn more about Culinary Crossroads here.