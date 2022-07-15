





INDIANAPOLIS — Don’t be fooled by the pops that he’s got; Terry from The Block is up to something.

Chef Terry Anthony from The Block Bistro and Grill in downtown Indy joins us every Friday with a strange and surprising challenge (that’s why we love him).

This time he put Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to the test by having them guess mystery flavors from a bag of Dum Dums, but he throws us a curve ball at the end.







While Anthony was in the house, he gave us a heads up on where to see Patti LaBelle live for free in Indy. That show is tonight at 7 at American Legion Mall for Indiana Black Expo.

He also gave a preview of next week’s visit, when he’ll put local chefs (including himself) to the test to find out who has the best wings in town.