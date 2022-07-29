





INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony brought some friends along Friday to tell us about an event celebrating two staples of life: chicken and beer.

Bradley Houser, co-founder and CEO of EatHere, and Kara Hawkins, founder of Taste of Innova Wings + Greens, talked about what to expect when more than 30 local restaurants and brewers collide.

The Indy Chicken and Beer Festival is Saturday, Aug. 6 from 3-7 p.m. on Monument Circle. In addition to food and brews, the event will have music, a hot wing-eating contest and more.







Tickets are available at chickenandbeerindy.com. General admission is $35, which includes samples from all the vendors. VIP tickets are $45, and that gets you in an hour early at 2 p.m. The event is 21-plus, and IDs are required to get in.

Visit the event website for additional details, including the full list of participating restaurants and brewers.