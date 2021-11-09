Indy Christmas Gift + Hobby Show shows us how to decorate a table for the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS — The Christmas Gift + Hobby Show returns this week for its 72nd year.

Laura Groninger joins us to talk about this year’s show, which runs Wednesday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 14 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

She’s joined by Abby Wilkinson, a local designer, who shares tips and ideas for decorating a holiday table, whether you’re celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah or even a friend’s birthday.

Wilkinson is one of many local designers offering tablescape inspiration at the show.

Learn how to create a festive atmosphere, change the energy of the room with decor, and make your guests feel welcome with personalized place settings.

The show gives visitors the chance to shop one-of-a-kind products. Vendors sell seasonal items, art, home decor, kitchen products, gifts and toys, beauty products and more.

Zuzu from “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be at the show with her new cookbook, meeting guests and signing autographs.

Santa will be in the building too, greeting kids and adults.

For more information and a complete list of vendors, visit the Christmas Gift + Hobby Show website.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $11, and they’re $13 at the door.