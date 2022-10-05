INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The City Moms’ Jeanine Bobenmoyer shares three ways to help people in your life going through a cancer diagnosis or another serious illness.

Continue to include them in plans — After a life-altering diagnosis, people still need a sense of normalcy in their life, Bobenmoyer said. Plan a weekly coffee or dinner date, a Zoom call, or a virtual game night or Netflix watch party. Offer to help with organization — Help them get to appointments, offer assistance with pet care or even contribute to a care registry for things they need. An Indiana-based organization called What Friends Do is a great resource to simplify and coordinate help. Bring a meal — When The City Moms members were polled, this was the number one need. Make double when you cook for your family or grab something from the prepared foods section and drop it off at their door.

