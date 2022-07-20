INDIANAPOLIS — The cost of sustainability can be a deterrent, particularly with the current pace of inflation. Many of us would like to use eco-friendly products but don’t want to spend more.

Enter Jeanine Bobenmoyer, founder of The City Moms and chief mom officer, who just published a list of 10 sustainable swaps you can make now that won’t have a major impact on your household budget.

Among her favorites:

Swedish dishcloths that replace up to 17 rolls of paper towels and can be composted when you’re done with them.

Using a ‘refillery’ store or service like Indy’s The Sustainery to replace cleaning and beauty products without the extra plastic or packaging.

Reusable period products including pads and underwear that eliminate a ton of plastic packaging and can also be put to good use postpardum.

Click on the link above to see the full list of sustainable swaps. And connect with The City Moms on Instagram, Facebook or TikTok for ideas, inspiration and commiseration on all things parenting.