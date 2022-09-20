INDIANAPOLIS — The talented Alaina Renae, a well-known singer and songwriter in Indy’s music scene, is performing downtown Friday with Jodeci and Bell Biv Devoe.

The Classic Cabaret, presented by DJ Geno and Indiana Black Expo, takes place at the Indiana Convention Center downtown from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.

The event is a benefit concert for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Tickets are still available at all Ticketmaster outlets, the Lucas Oil Stadium box office or at djgeno.net.







Renae performed her original song “Loving” live on Indy Now. She’s the former lead singer of the popular local band Toy Factory, and she’s currently performing with The Jim Irsay Collection, in addition to her solo performances around Indy and beyond.

Check out her music at hyperurl.co/o16dwz. Follow her on Facebook at @Alaina Renae or on Instagram at @AlainaRenaeMusic.