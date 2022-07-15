





INDIANAPOLIS — Take a quick listen and you’ll understand the name of this band.

Fair warning, though: Maybe close your eyes in case seeing four guys instead of five throws you off. The band member pictured below is alive and well but couldn’t make it to Indy Now for some strange reason we can’t explain or understand.

Un5Gettable is performing its 20th anniversary show tonight at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel (including this fifth guy, allegedly). Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30.

The band started out as friends but now they’ve spent two decades as a group writing and performing comedy music. They promise tonight’s show will make you laugh and forget about the stress of the outside world for 90 minutes. After that, no guarantees.

The band just released the album “I Am Okay,” which remains on brand as comedy music but also addresses the mental health stigma.

Use the code ‘SPARK’ on the Feinstein’s website for 10% off your ticket to tonight’s show.

Head over to Un5Gettable’s website to learn more about them and check out their music. Or find them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Spotify or Apple Music.











